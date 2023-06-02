ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaians are fortunate to have you - Fella praises Medikal, says he's best rapper ever

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has showered her husband, Medikal, with high praise, declaring him the "undisputed best rapper for life."

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal

In an Instagram post, Fella Makafui expressed her gratitude for having such a talented and versatile rapper like Medikal in Ghana.

Recommended articles

"Best rapper for life. Ghanaians are truly blessed to have you, Medikal. Go ahead and argue with your keyboards," she captioned alongside a video of Medikal's latest freestyle performance.

Fella Makafui's admiration stems from Medikal's awe-inspiring appearance on DJ Slim's acclaimed YouTube show, "Street Is Watching."

ADVERTISEMENT

Collaborating once again with the talented Ghanaian Disk Jockey, Medikal seized the opportunity to showcase his lyrical prowess, leaving fans and listeners amazed.

"Street Is Watching," the popular YouTube show hosted by DJ Slim, provides a platform for rappers to step into the booth and deliver unfiltered, raw performances. During his 10-minute freestyle session, Medikal maximized the stage, captivating the audience with his rapid-fire delivery, intricate rhymes, and infectious energy.

Throughout the performance, Medikal's flawless delivery and impeccable flow kept the audience engaged. His ability to seamlessly transition between different tempos, rhyme schemes, and styles showcased his versatility as an artist. From playful wordplay to hard-hitting punchlines, he left no stone unturned in displaying his lyrical dexterity.

Fella Makafui's admiration for Medikal's talent and skill only reinforces the rapper's status as one of Ghana's finest, leaving no doubt that his influence and artistry will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaw Dabo

I did not lie about my age; I'm 24 years old - Yaw Dabo sets the record straight

Dancer Dancegod Llyod

I had to lie about my roots just to secure jobs – Dancegod Lloyd

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage