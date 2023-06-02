In an Instagram post, Fella Makafui expressed her gratitude for having such a talented and versatile rapper like Medikal in Ghana.
Ghanaians are fortunate to have you - Fella praises Medikal, says he's best rapper ever
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has showered her husband, Medikal, with high praise, declaring him the "undisputed best rapper for life."
"Best rapper for life. Ghanaians are truly blessed to have you, Medikal. Go ahead and argue with your keyboards," she captioned alongside a video of Medikal's latest freestyle performance.
Fella Makafui's admiration stems from Medikal's awe-inspiring appearance on DJ Slim's acclaimed YouTube show, "Street Is Watching."
Collaborating once again with the talented Ghanaian Disk Jockey, Medikal seized the opportunity to showcase his lyrical prowess, leaving fans and listeners amazed.
"Street Is Watching," the popular YouTube show hosted by DJ Slim, provides a platform for rappers to step into the booth and deliver unfiltered, raw performances. During his 10-minute freestyle session, Medikal maximized the stage, captivating the audience with his rapid-fire delivery, intricate rhymes, and infectious energy.
Throughout the performance, Medikal's flawless delivery and impeccable flow kept the audience engaged. His ability to seamlessly transition between different tempos, rhyme schemes, and styles showcased his versatility as an artist. From playful wordplay to hard-hitting punchlines, he left no stone unturned in displaying his lyrical dexterity.
Fella Makafui's admiration for Medikal's talent and skill only reinforces the rapper's status as one of Ghana's finest, leaving no doubt that his influence and artistry will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.
