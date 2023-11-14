Ghanaians have taken Grammy as a World Cup, even Bob Marley never won it - Wendy Shay

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb on the Showbiz 360 program aired on TV3, Wendy Shay noted that some Ghanaians treat the Grammy awards as if it were the World Cup, and she urged people to manage their expectations.

She highlighted that music is a powerful force and cited examples of legendary musicians like Bob Marley and Tupac, who never won Grammy awards but remain influential in the history of music.

“I feel like when our Ghanaian brothers hear of something like this they should manage their expectations because they take it as a world cup. I feel like music is bigger than all of these things. I am not downplaying that fact [Grammy being the biggest award in music].

"It is good to be recognized I mean we will all be happy if one day God willing we should win but that should not be the end of the world if it happens,” she said while speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on the Showbiz 360 programme aired on TV3.

“I feel like some of the greatest musicians that ever walked on this planet such as Bob Marley, Tupac never won Grammy awards so that should not be the yardstick. All I am saying is, it should not be the standard to measure the success of a musician. Music is so powerful that it is the only food for the soul. And to get just a soul to be happy is the ultimate goal,” said Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay encouraged Ghanaians to stop using Grammy awards as the sole yardstick to measure the success of an artist, emphasizing that music serves a higher purpose by bringing happiness to the soul.

This conversation comes in the wake of the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations, where no Ghanaian artists were included in the list despite high expectations from fans.