Ghanaians need to be more intentional about promoting their music stars - Basketmouth

Dorcas Agambila

The popular comedian Basketmouth has urged Ghanaians to be more intentional about promoting their music stars if they want to see them succeed on a global scale.

Basketmouth (Bella Naija)
Basketmouth, who is a well-respected entertainer, highlighted that Nigerians were much more aggressive when it came to supporting their favourite artists. He cited this as the main reason Nigerian music has thrived over the years, both at home and abroad.

The comedian acknowledged that Ghanaians are more laid back when it comes to supporting their music stars but insisted that this needs to change if they want to see their artists make it big on the international stage.

"Ghana has a lot of great talent, but the problem is that they're not getting the support they need to succeed. Nigerians are more aggressive when it comes to promoting their own, and that's why our music is doing so well". He said.

The comedian also advised Ghanaian artists to be more proactive when it comes to promoting themselves and their music. He added that Ghanaians had resources that Nigeria did not have.

He stated that Ghana had better event centres and venues. According to him, Nigeria lacked in that area and advised Ghanaians to take advantage of it.

Ghanaians have developed a strong taste for Nigerian music and seem to prefer it to Ghanaian music.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
