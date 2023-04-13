Ghanaians need to be more intentional about promoting their music stars - Basketmouth

The comedian acknowledged that Ghanaians are more laid back when it comes to supporting their music stars but insisted that this needs to change if they want to see their artists make it big on the international stage.

"Ghana has a lot of great talent, but the problem is that they're not getting the support they need to succeed. Nigerians are more aggressive when it comes to promoting their own, and that's why our music is doing so well". He said.

The comedian also advised Ghanaian artists to be more proactive when it comes to promoting themselves and their music. He added that Ghanaians had resources that Nigeria did not have.

He stated that Ghana had better event centres and venues. According to him, Nigeria lacked in that area and advised Ghanaians to take advantage of it.