Ghanaians outraged as Lil Win sprays cash on pastor during service

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, stirred excitement among the congregation at Believers Worship Centre on Sunday, 6 October 2024, with a display of gratitude towards the church leader, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

LilWin
LilWin

In a widely circulated video, the comic actor is seen approaching the prophet, who was standing at the pulpit, and throwing ten separate bundles of money at him.

Lil Win’s gesture was intended to show appreciation to his spiritual father for supporting him through a challenging year.

As a reminder, in May this year, Lil Win was involved in a tragic car accident where a three-year-old boy tragically died after his Mercedes Benz collided with a Toyota Vitz carrying the deceased child and his father.

Following the accident, Lil Win faced intense criticism for his handling of the situation and was later charged for his role in the incident.

Lil Win
Lil Win Pulse Ghana

The Kumawood star visited the Believers Worship Centre to seek immediate healing for the injuries he sustained in the crash.

In addition, he released a song titled Y3 Koom with rapper Kweku Flick, addressing critics of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and urging people to stop speaking ill of him.

Lil Win received hearty applause from the congregation, who lauded his kind gesture towards their spiritual leader.

The video of Lil Win showering bundles of cash on Adom Kyei-Duah has sparked diverse reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with *Pulse Ghana* compiling a few comments.

YharwO commented: "He could have just placed it in the offering bowl instead of spraying it. This shows zero respect to Jesus and the church elder. 3y3 gyimiis3m."

tf_papi commented: "That’s a good thing to do."

YharwO added: "Go and throw 10 Cedis to the pastor like this. You go hear."

zongoideas_ remarked: "After killing someone’s child, injuring a father, destroying a car beyond repair, and leaving a family in tatters, you’re here displaying? Ghana is not serious watching you walking about freely... this is the utmost disregard for democracy... chale, I’m annoyed."

ChelseaSoldier added: "That man is just using his mind to take money from people. If Lil Win doesn’t have a strong spirit, this man will take all his money, and he’ll end up begging to eat. These people have a way of draining your pocket. You’ll only realise it when you’re deep in debt."

