Ghanaians slam Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere for disgracing blogger on live TV

The blogger recognised as Albert Nat Hyde, or Journalist Albert is a functioning social media commentator who savages a great deal.

Clearly, he has savaged Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere and numerous famous people via online media, particularly Twitter.

After recognising the blogger, Nana Aba Anamoah and her partners, who should be judges, delved into his chronicles of disputable tweets and utilised them against him.

In the video that has since turned into a web sensation, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere took advantage of the issue to get at Albert Nat Hyde, addressing him over his remarks with regards to them and others.

They chastened the young man, who looked and sounded vulnerable on the stage.

Bridget Otoo tweeted on November 14th, “A Twitter troll who parades himself as a “blogger” came in to audition for #TheNextTvStar We read his own tweets to him… I can’t wait for the full episode!”

Entertainer Lydia Forson has supposedly experienced such savages from Albert but felt frustrated about him going through such shame out in the open.

“Is it normal that I feel sorry for this guy even after all the damaging things he’s written about me? I know he put himself in this position, but I really do hate seeing people suffer such public embarrassment. what’s wrong with me eh?”