According to the actress, Ghanaian musicians need to work harder as well as put in much effort in their work.
Ghanaians will consume songs that suit their taste - Yvonne Nelson on why Nigerian music is dominant in Ghana
Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson , believes Ghanaian artistes should produce songs that appeal to Ghanaians' tastes in order to bridge the gap between Ghanaian and Nigerian music.
Recommended articles
Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the actress said that Ghanaian would listen and push Ghanaian songs if artistes produce good music.
Yvonne further added that Ghanaians will consume songs composed by musicians in the country if they sound good.
He indicated that Ghanaians listen to Nigerian songs because they suit their taste.
The popular actress thinks it will be difficult to curtail the dominance of Nigerian songs in the country if musicians in Ghana are not levelling up.
For some time now, Nigerian music has dominated the Ghanaian environment, which is becoming increasingly concerning.
The Nigerian music industry is a fast-growing one and it is no doubt that they are enjoying the fruit of their hard work.
The popularity of music of Nigerian origin in Ghana and on the African continent is not entirely surprising and is quite obviously hinged on some inherent advantages Nigeria has over the rest of the continent.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh