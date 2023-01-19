Ghanaians will consume songs that suit their taste - Yvonne Nelson on why Nigerian music is dominant in Ghana

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the actress said that Ghanaian would listen and push Ghanaian songs if artistes produce good music.

Yvonne further added that Ghanaians will consume songs composed by musicians in the country if they sound good.

He indicated that Ghanaians listen to Nigerian songs because they suit their taste.

The popular actress thinks it will be difficult to curtail the dominance of Nigerian songs in the country if musicians in Ghana are not levelling up.

For some time now, Nigerian music has dominated the Ghanaian environment, which is becoming increasingly concerning.

The Nigerian music industry is a fast-growing one and it is no doubt that they are enjoying the fruit of their hard work.