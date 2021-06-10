Ghana’s COVID test fee is a pure scam and rip-off - Edem fires gov’t

The test, which costs $150, has been chastised by Ghanaians for being too expensive when compared to other foreign countries.

Adding his voice to the aggrieved travellers, Edem has said the countries he has visited in the past few weeks do not take monies from travellers to conduct arrival test.

According to the “Over Again” hitmaker, the COVID test fees on arrival taken by the government ‘is a pure scam and rip off’ and that ‘it should stop’.

He made this statement in a tweet on Thursday, June 10.

“No country I have been to in the past couple of weeks makes you pay to take another Covid test asides the one before entry,” the Volta Regime Music Group label owner tweeted.