RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana’s COVID test fee is a pure scam and rip-off - Edem fires gov’t

Authors:

David Mawuli

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Denning Edem Hotor, known in the showbiz circle as Edem, has called out the government of Ghana for ‘scamming' travellers with the COVID-19 test fees.

Edem performing on stage
Edem performing on stage ece-auto-gen

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, since introducing the COVID test fees on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, has received a heavy backlash from travellers and some Ghanaians.

Recommended articles

The test, which costs $150, has been chastised by Ghanaians for being too expensive when compared to other foreign countries.

Adding his voice to the aggrieved travellers, Edem has said the countries he has visited in the past few weeks do not take monies from travellers to conduct arrival test.

According to the “Over Again” hitmaker, the COVID test fees on arrival taken by the government ‘is a pure scam and rip off’ and that ‘it should stop’.

He made this statement in a tweet on Thursday, June 10.

“No country I have been to in the past couple of weeks makes you pay to take another Covid test asides the one before entry,” the Volta Regime Music Group label owner tweeted.

The rapper who is currently out of the country continued: “The Ghana test on arrival is a pure scam and rip off ...It should stop...How can you test 48hrs later and test again smh.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)