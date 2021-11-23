Ghana's Rocky Dawuni lands second Grammys nomination alongside Wizkid and others

He has been nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti. The recording academy announced the nominees of the 64th Grammys via its official Twitter account.

This would be the second time Rocky Dawuni has secured a spot in the prestigious awards scheme.

The Ghanaian singer was nominated for the Grammys in 2015 for his sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' in the category of Best Reggae Album. The nomination made the 'Black Star' singer the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammys.

ece-auto-gen

Rocky Dawuni, who lived in the U.S but has relocated to Ghana for over two years now, is yet to publicly talk about this new nomination.

Last year, the category was won Nigeria's Burna Boy which left Ghanaian music lovers thirsting for a Ghanaian act to also make it to the Grammys and finally, Rocky Dawuni has done it again.