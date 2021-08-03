According to an informant who dropped the information to notorious Instagram blogger, Those Called Celebs, Mr Adorye is also broke and has been dating a rich NPP woman who has been sponsoring him.

The report is coming after the Gospel singer's recent travel to the U.S, to which she returned to a special welcome that saw her husband with a team present at the airport to give her royal treatment.

Empress Gifty took to social media, to address the rumour. " Haters are bleeding and I am feeling ... I have heard people saying that I have a problem, are they talking about me? Some of these bloggers, are they hungry or it's my name that gives you engagement," she said in Twi.

"They get likes and followers when they talk about me, please next when you talk about me add my social media handles and YouTube because that is where I get my revenue from and I won't let you people cheat me," she added.

"Why has my husband done, Mr Adorye, you like the name? The man hasn't done anything to you, it is me that you people want to insult so leave the man," the 'Medaa Na Mada' singer said and added that her husband is not perfect a man.

"You said he is moving from hotels to hotels, and he's got a sugar mummy. Eii sister, aren't you feeling Mr Adorye?" she quizzed continue that "let me describe the husband that I have, I don't have a perfect man, I don't have the richest man ... but I have a Godfearing man".