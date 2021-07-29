‘Give Moesha Boduong a break’ - Family finally break their silence

But her repentance took a new turn when she appeared in a viral looking wretched while making some shocking confessions about her past.

She revealed in the viral video that she did drugs, attempted suicide and sold her cars after she repented and gave her life to Christ. In the video, she also disclosed that she will never sleep with any man until she is married.

Her revelation was followed by another set of allegations against her pastor, including selling her properties to the church.

Moesha’s family have finally come out to speak on the matter, saying the actress needs some break from the public and that everybody has a past.

“Everybody has a past, a present and a future. We have all lived lives that, depending on the ‘friends’ or ‘people’ around you, can positively or negatively influence your life. Some have lived high lives and others have lived practical lives,” a statement from the family dated July 27, 2021, said.

“No matter what happened or where Moesha has been and no matter whom she has ‘used’ or ‘offended,’ we believe that there comes a time in life when realisation sets in or a time when you ‘wake up from your past and try to make good your life.”

It said the family believe in her repentance and dedication to Christ and that they will support her in any way that they can.

“We believe Moesha has the right to a ‘new beginning in Christ’ and a chance to make right her life. We are pleading with all persons to please allow her time from gossip, bad-mouthing, social media bickering and negative talking to find herself. We support the decision she has taken and will support her in any positive way to help her find her real self.”

They addressed individuals soliciting funds on social media to support Moesha.

“No persons have been authorised to solicit funds to support her or on behalf of the family. However, the family is extremely grateful to everyone who reached out genuinely to help.”

They denied knowing Moesha’s P.A, Samuel Nelson, whose audio leaked on social media and further asked the media to respect her privacy.

“We further note with disappointment an audio recording circulating on social media purported to be her brother. We condemn the contents of the recording and state categorically that it is not her brother. The supposed Nelson is not a known relative of the family.”