‘Inhuman businessman exchanged Moesha Boduong’s soul with death’ - Adu Safowaah

She claimed after Moesha encountered him, the man exchanged her soul with death but Jesus Christ saved her.

Adu Safowah, who was recently arrested and detained for gossips and meddling in people’s business, said people close to Moesha should pay attention and keep their eyes on her movements.

“She came across a business tycoon that not human and had something to do with him…. (kindly note that No blame game here because we all ain’t virgins and have our dirty skeletons),” she claimed in an Instagram post on her page on Tuesday, July 13.

She continued: “The Man exchanged her soul with Death but #JESUS and #mercy said NO. People close to MOESHA should be attentive, monitor her movement, stay close pls …. I prayed for her this dawn and I will do always.”

She urged her fans to keep Moesha Boduong in their prayers. “All should remember her in prayers. It is deeper. DEAR GOD, pls help us ALL.”

Some celebrities have also responded to Moesha Boduong’s recent heart-breaking videos on the Internet.

Elikem Kumordzie, who recently did a viral slow-mo challenge with Moesha, claimed that she may be facing a mental health challenge.

“Moesha [Boduong] may be going through a mental health challenge. Can we all stop chastising her and pray for her? It can happen to anyone. Depression is close to each of us or even a case of schizophrenia. I love you Mo[esha] and I'll see what I can do to help,” Elikem made this claim through Instagram on Tuesday, July 13.

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng claimed that Moesha needs medical help because ‘something is not okay’ with her. “If she is not acting a movie at this point, then I ask her family or friends to get medical help immediately. I beg to say something is not okay about this. Several factors are involved. I'm a lot concerned. I feel sorry typing this.”