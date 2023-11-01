God doesn't know Nigel Gaisie, he is a thief - Fameye's manager, Kwadwo Wood

Kwadwo Wood is accordingly advising the media not to grant Nigel Gaisie interviews because he is also suffering from bipolar, hence, his remarks and comments can not be taken seriously.

“God does not know him. Who is Nigel Gaisie? He is a liar, dishonest, thief, and a quack prophet, a very big one. He is suffering from bipolar," he said.

"Recently when Fameye’s issue came up and we went to his place one of his junior pastors asked me to put something in an envelope and give it to them to cancel the death prophecy about Fameye. If not that we were in a church, I would have slapped him but I left,” Kwadwo Wood added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sending a warning to the man of God over his doom prophecy for his artiste, he said “We are still alive and God keeps blessing us as we produce good songs.

"They do those things [intimidating prophecies ]to put fear in people. I have a secret about Nigel Gaisie; I will disclose it one day. When we went to his place he did something but I don’t want to say it in public unless he dares me again,” he concluded.