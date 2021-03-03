According to the 'Work in Progress' singer, though gospel ministers through their work preach and pray for the Holy Spirit intervention in situations of life, God has also given people knowledge to help humanity.

"It’s important for me to let everyone know that the ministry that we’re into it’s both physical and spiritual, so we pray to God to give us soul touching songs, we pray for the lives of others but God has also given knowledge to Doctors, Nurses, Scientists to go into these things,” she said.

Speaking on the 'Amansan Krakye' radio show on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Diana Hamilton also explains that being put in a place of influence by God also demands that you minister to the physical needs of the people including sharing the right information.

“When God put you in such a place of influence it’s important that you can share certain things which are ministering to the physical needs of people, one of them is helping to pay fees, but also giving out the right information to the people at the right time," she said.

Diana Hamilton added that “sometimes when I sing and people accept the song, that’s the same way if I give a good testimony about a certain dress, people will also accept it".

The comments from the Gospel singer are coming at the back of Ghana beginning a mass exercise hoping to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians against COVID-19. However, some people have reservations about the vaccination due to false conspiracy theories.

To quash such thoughts, President Nana Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia and Former President John Mahama with their wives have all taken their first dose of the vaccine, awaiting to take the second dose after 8 weeks time.