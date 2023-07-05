ADVERTISEMENT
God has finally approved 2024 in my dream as the year I'll die - Oboy Siki

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has revealed that he has entered into an arrangement with God to die in 2024.

The actor claims that he opted for this arrangement as he believes the movie industry has nothing better to offer him, and he didn't want anyone to take credit for predicting or causing his death, hence the decision to publicize the incident.

In a recent interview with Kofi TV, Kumawood actor Oboy Siki revealed that after he started speaking critically about the movie industry, he witnessed the struggles faced by fellow actors who were unable to sustain themselves. This realization prompted him to approach God and request to pass away at a specific age.

He explained, "When I began to speak negatively about the movie industry, I witnessed about 20 people who couldn't make a decent living from it. So, I beseeched God to grant me the age at which I should die. In a dream, I received confirmation from God that He agreed to my request. Thus, the thought of death has been looming over me."

Oboy Siki expressed his concern that if he were to pass away without prior knowledge, pastors, and Ghanaians might wrongly attribute it to curses or foul play. He believes that only God possesses the power to determine one's lifespan.

"I disclosed this arrangement not to seek attention or sympathy but to ensure that no one claims to have foreseen my death or knows the cause," he clarified. However, he expressed disappointment at the response he has received so far.

With the year 2024 in mind, Oboy Siki intends to make necessary preparations for his funeral and related arrangements. He stated his intention to organize everything ahead of time, ensuring that all essential matters are taken care of before his passing.

