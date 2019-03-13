In a pulse.com.gh 2016 report, Majid, narrating his challenge said that "I don't know what is wrong with my voice. I have checked at Korle-bu and 37 Military hospitals and they all said there is nothing wrong with my voice. They have checked my throat and everything is perfect,”.

However, in some recent reports, it was alleged that the actor has been flown out from Ghana for surgery to resolve his speaking condition. According to Pascal Amanfo, the reports are untrue as he shared a video of his colleague speaking so smoothly and clear whilst reading the scriptures.

Emphatically debunking the report, the movie director wrote “You have 2 choices... Believe the Blogs... Or believe the Bible... Believe the World... Or believe His Word!".

Commenting the photo being circulating as Majid on a hospital bed receiving treatment for a throat condition, he added that "Note!! You cannot take a picture of a Son of God sleeping on an Air France flight and put a demonic diagnosis on him! When God chooses a Man, He gives him a VOICE!!!!! Like my brother, @timothybentum would say... We are fighting from Victory and not for Victory!!!”.

Pascal’s post came with the video of the “Crime To Christ” actor speaking eloquently without his voice breaking and this has seen a lot of fans thanking God for his miracle.

Majid Michel who has not been active on social media in recent time has not shared any message yet to his fans yet about his health or any recovery but according to Pascal's post, the actor is doing well.

Watch the video below for more.