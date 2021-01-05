According to the General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, God has revealed to him that the dancehall act has evil eyes on him but He (God) is protecting him because he will become a Prophet.

Speaking during church service, he said God took him to Shatta Wale's room spiritually where he had the revelation. "He was lying down on his bed, and the Lord said come and let me show you, I can describe his room to you," he said in the video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

He continued that " he said look at how vulnerable this man is, he looks like he is strong, he looks like he is powerful before people but look at how he is lying down like a dead man. Look at how vulnerable he is".

According to Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, God then told him that " tell him I will protect him. There are more evil eyes on him. Tell him I love him and I will protect him and at the later part of his life, I will make him a Prophet". Hear more from in the video below.