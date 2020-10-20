Last week, Selly Galley loaded a bunch of curses on an Instagram user for labeling her ‘barren and ugly’.

She won massive love from fans and celebrities alike but Nana Ama McBrown has seen her future through an encounter with God.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM last week, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that God told her that Selley will have twins.

She said she saw the prophecy through dream.

“Yesterday, I had a dream and God told me that Selly will have twins. I felt it,” McBrown, who gave birth to her first child at 40, revealed.

“I’ve also given birth, even when everyone told me I can’t. And when I got pregnant, people thought I would give birth to twins but I had one. I have a feeling Selly will conceive twins,” she said.

According Nana Ama McBrown, God will surprise Selly in a way that everyone around her will shed tears of joy.

She added that God will use the twins she is about to have to elevate her to a new level in life.

Watch Nana Ama McBrown prophesy into Selly Galley’s life below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGYSiasJ3BK/?igshid=13me6mf5a3iij