The songwriter, speaking on the Delay Show explained that what humans define as sexual immorality is actually a relationship between a man and a woman which he finds not wrong.

“It is God who created us. God understand sexual immorality. What we as humans call sexual immorality is a relationship between a man and a woman. There is nothing sexually immoral about me writing about my wife. Abiba is my wife. Konka: ‘AbenaMma pa maame’ is my wife’s name. So like a songwriter, if I write about my wife or like a painter, and you see it as sexually immoral; I can decide to paint my wife’s naked picture or half naked picture, she is my wife,” he said.

Narrating his reason for composing sexually explicit songs, Rex Omar explained that sex sells but songs deemed reasonable and sensible do not sell.

“I deliberately composed those sexually explicit songs,” the ‘Abiba’ hitmaker said.

“Sensible songs don’t sell at that time. That was the time; the group Nakorex split and people had forgotten Rex Omar; so I needed to bounce back. I released Kotosa and I think that album has a whole lot of good songs which I promoted but did not receive the needed attention,” he said.

“It was during that period I had been to England to work. I visited Ghana to hear songs like Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s Radoradozo (woman e nyash, something dey der) making hits. I said to myself, okay, this is what they want. Upon my return to England, I remembered I called my wife and said to her, look, I’m going to write songs about you and don’t bring your ‘Chrifey’ here. So I wrote Abiba, Konka and some other songs and it worked,” Rex Omar added.

Formerly, a member of the trio Nakorex, comprising of Akosua Agyapong, Amandzeba and Rex Omar were individual signees under a single management.

He stated that the group name Nakorex was a suggestion from Amandzeba due to their financial difficulties.

They arranged to bring two of their individual songs together to be recorded with the help of Mr Kwakye of Ghana Films which immediately made a hit.

