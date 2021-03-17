The Ghanaian comic-actor in the first post about the boys wrote "Hi Aunties and Uncles, we turn 1 tomorrooooow!! God bless you all for what you have done for us." Clemento and Suarez my super babies, I love you... Happy birthday little heroes".

In another post this morning, the actor shared a video to describe the boys saying that "Snr: He is an actor Jnr: He is a comedian" and added, "All: He is Dadddyyyyyyyyy Happy birthday superheroes, daddy loves you".

Fans have since been confused if Clemento Suarez is the father of the twin boys but pulse.com.gh has reliably confirmed that the actor is only a godfather to the twins, hence, celebrating them like his own.

Clemento Suarez

The actor real name, Clement Ashiteye, married his long-time girlfriend Sylvia Bioh at a colourful ceremony held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Ayigya Zongo, Kumasi.

Clemento has won the heart of Ghanaians with his rib-cracking skits and more, therefore, it comes as no surprise that a parent will pick him as the godfather to his/her children.

Ever since breaking out after years of acting, the University of Ghana graduate has won several awards within a short period including Best Comic Actor at GH Comedy Awards, Best Comedian at GH Entertainment Awards USA and Best Male Comedian at GH Actors & Entertainers Awards.

Clemento Suarez was also adjudged as the Best Entertainer at last year's Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY)Africa Awards.