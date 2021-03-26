Last week, the prestigious school in Accra received two placements for students with dreadlocks but authorities of the school refused to admit them, creating an uproar among the Rastafarian community and Ghanaians.

Despite receiving a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to admit the students, Achimota School stood by its words.

Although the school said its rules don’t permit dreadlocks, recent investigations show it accepts Caucasians with long hair.

Reacting to the news, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” issued threats to the authorities of Achimota School.

The “Wo” hitmaker told Angel Midday News that he is shocked the authorities of Achimota School will do such a thing.

He argued that dreadlocks were not alien to the African Tradition and hence it would be prudent for the authorities of Achimota School to grant the students admission.

To him, this is the ‘highest form of discrimination in Ghana now’ which will attract God’s wrath on the Achimota School.

“This is the highest form of discrimination in recent times and I am shocked it is happening. God’s wrath will visit Achimota School if they fail to allow the students into the school…,” he said.