Gospel Musician, Gracee J celebrates birthday with kids at Remar Ghana Village Christian Rehabilitation Center

Talented Ghanaian gospel musician and philanthropist, Mrs Grace Gyimah Awuah, who is popular in the music world with the stage name, Gracee J has placed smiles on the faces of orphans on her birthday, under the Gracee J Charity Foundation.

Gracee J celebrated her birthday on January 9th, 2020, and as part of activities to mark her birthday, she visited the Remar Ghana Village Christian Rehabilitation Center, an Orphanage centre in the Nsawam Municipality, in the eastern region. This is the second the time she is visiting the centre to donate various items to the kids and the caretakers.

She was supported by female gospel artists, Diana Hammond, Kesewaa Kesse, and her Management team. After the donation, she expressed her profound gratitude to the caretakers of the centre, and willingness to embark on more such exercise in the future.

Gracee J is currently promoting her new smashing album – Wo Nkyen on the market.

