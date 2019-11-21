The Ghanaian gospel musician, Enoch Blessing Acquah otherwise known as EBA got married to Henrietta Acquah on October 28, 2018, in a colourful ceremony and have brought forth one (1) child.

Counting their blessings and milestone, EBA who recently released a new song “Balm of Gilead” which talks about the healing power of God and how he can transform a situation, dropped beautiful family photos to mark the anniversary.

Seizing the moment to preach the gospel, EBA said “God transforms situations that seem impossible. Once you commit yourself into the hands of God, he will help you out of it. Even when doctors declare dead, God can heal you.”

