RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer teaches men how to suck boobs; warns men who chew it like sugarcane (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Empress Gifty is upset over how some have been handling the breast of their women.

Empress Gifty teaches men how to suck breast
Empress Gifty teaches men how to suck breast

According to the Gospel singer, she has received complaints from women that their men have been uncomfortably chewing their breasts like sugarcane. Empress Gifty has therefore taken upon herself to teach men how to suck the breast.

Recommended articles

"Sex is about the mind. You have to imagine it, the more you want to imagine, the more you want to explore. For the men who drink their wife's breast like they are chewing sugarcane, they should I should tell you their breast is paining them," she said.

All you need to know about PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS .

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh she continued that "they said I should tell you that they don't stop that style". Teaching the men how to do a good job, she said "have patience for the woman because even the bible says women are the weaker vessels".

"So when you hold, we are so fragile, hold it well with care as if you holding a fresh egg, the way you carefully handle it with tender, it is the same way you have to handle the breast," she said.

Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye
Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Pulse Ghana

In the video below, Empress Gifty who is married to Mr Hopeson Adorye also advised women on how to treat their men adding that the men also go through tough times that take their feelings away but words of encouragement can turn them on.

Stop sucking breast like you are chewing sugarcane – Empress Gifty advises men

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Abena Moet's husband sucking her boobs surfaces online

Abena Moet and Husband

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Delay's interview with Dhat Gyal ends in tears over singer's 'rape and drugs' story (WATCH)

Delay and Dhat Gyal

‘Some men suck boobs as if they are chewing sugarcane’ - Empress Gifty claims (VIDEO)

Couples must understand that cheating is part of marriage – Empress Gifty