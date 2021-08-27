Gospel singer teaches men how to suck boobs; warns men who chew it like sugarcane (VIDEO)

"Sex is about the mind. You have to imagine it, the more you want to imagine, the more you want to explore. For the men who drink their wife's breast like they are chewing sugarcane, they should I should tell you their breast is paining them," she said.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh she continued that "they said I should tell you that they don't stop that style". Teaching the men how to do a good job, she said "have patience for the woman because even the bible says women are the weaker vessels".

"So when you hold, we are so fragile, hold it well with care as if you holding a fresh egg, the way you carefully handle it with tender, it is the same way you have to handle the breast," she said.

Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Pulse Ghana