He contends that the perception Ghanaians have created about our gospel stars is totally opposite.

According to EBA, he got to realise that Nigerian youth between the ages of 15 to 30 do not know Ghana’s top and favourite gospel musician, Joe Mettle, when he attended a conference in Warri, Nigeria, some time ago.

He made this statement during a press soiree which was held at The Praise Factory Studios – his record label and music production company – at New Town, Accra, on Friday, November 1.

“The [Nigerian] youth from 15 to 30 years do not know Joe Mettle...this is as a result of branding," he said this when quizzed about branding in the gospel fraternity.

He said since gathering the information, he hasn’t met Joe Mettle. However, he plans to reveal the truth when they cross path.

Nigeria, which has one of the biggest music industries in the world, have dominated the Ghanaian market with its gospel music but Ghana hardly makes a similar impact.

Apart from Sonnie Badu, a lot of Nigerians claim they are not conversant with Ghana’s topmost gospel music stars.

EBA has finally released his debut solo single, titled “Balm of Gilead”. The soft, soulful worship song is accompanied by a classic music video directed by The Praise Factory Studios.

