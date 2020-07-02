Legally known as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the Former NPP General Secretary and CEO of Forestry Commission died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after an illness.

He reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before his sudden death.

Reacting to his death, Delay, who interviewed Sir John in 2015, disclosed on Twitter that she spoke with him over the phone just last week about their viral interview.

She said they laughed about it and she promised to pay him a visit as soon as she could.

“Sir John called me last week, we spoke about our old interview that had resurfaced on the [inter]net. We laughed about it and I promised as soon as I could. Now, this…what a year,” Delay, clearly grief-stricken, revealed on Twitter yesterday.

Watch snippet from Delay's viral interview with Sir John below.