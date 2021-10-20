'Grow to be greater than me' - Davido celebrates his son (CUTE PHOTOS)

Davido took to his Instagram account to share photos of his son on his second birthday assuring of his unending love.

He also acknowledged the stubbornness of his sin just like him.

Davido wrote: "Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving son David Ifeanyichukwu Adeleke Adeleke!!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen! You will grow to make us all proud! STUBBORN! Daddy loves you so much! Osun Boy”.

Popular Nigerian celebrities like Obi Cubana, Crazeclown, Zlatan Ibilie, Teeze have all joined in wishing David Jr. well.

Obi Cubana wrote: “Happy Birthday Son.”

The “Bolanle” hitmaker, Zlatan Ibilie also wrote: "Happy Birthday Omo Oba”.

Well known party disc jockey Dj4kerty also wrote: “Hbd Omo Baba.”

Comedian and content creator Crazeclown added: “Happy Birthday Ifeannyichukwu, grow up with grace”.

Davido's baby mama, Chioma also shared photos of her son on her Instagram account praying for God’s guidance and long life for him.

“Happy Birthday to the perfect little man, I love you so much, watching you grow soothes my soul, To my loving, funny attentive, caring son, I pray that God watches over you forever and grants you long life. You are gonna be great, I know. Our bond is beautiful and I wouldn’t trade it for anything n this world. Happy 2nd Birthday Papa! Mummy loves you so much. You are blessed," she wrote.

The afrobeats singer and his fiancee Chioma Rowland Avril welcomed their son on October 20, 2019.

David used the opportunity then to formally propose to Chioma in September 2019 at a dinner held in a London restaurant.