Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

In a recent interview, Isaac Amoako shared that he has received a confirmation email from Guinness World Records, validating his eligibility for the upcoming reading marathon.

This development has ignited a sense of pride and excitement within him, laying the foundation for a challenging yet gratifying undertaking.

The aspiring record-breaker explained that his fervor for reading, coupled with inspiration drawn from the prevalent reliance on social media in the current generation, propelled him to embark on this extraordinary feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Amoako is optimistic about the impending reading marathon, setting an ambitious goal of reading continuously for 145 to 150 hours. After three years of meticulous planning, Isaac is resolute in making a lasting impact in the realm of literary achievements.

His decision to undertake the reading-aloud marathon is rooted in his observation of the youth's growing focus on social media.