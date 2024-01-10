Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours nonstop at the City Hotel in Tamale, which was flooded with thousands of Ghanaians, celebrities, and dignitaries showing up to support her attempt.

After ending her cook-a-thon today, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has gotten a quick feedback from the Guinness World Records.

This comes after Ghanaian TV presenter, Olele Salvador posted Chef Faila's video, announcing the end of her cook-a-thon on Twitter, now formally known as X. Responding on the social media app, the Guiness World Records acknowledged her attempt.

Via a tweet, the official X account of the GWR wrote "we look forward to reviewing her evidence!". It is, however, unclear as to when the organisation will pass a verdict on Chef Faila's attempt.

Failiatu's cook-a-thon was an unforgettable event filled with heartwarming moments that showcased the power of community, support, and the joy of coming together for a meaningful cause.

One of the most touching moments occurred when Afua Asantewaaa, who also embarked on the sing-a-thon feat, showed up to offer her support. Her presence not only boosted morale but also demonstrated the unity within the community.

Dignitaries, including former First Lady Lordina Mahama and Vice President Bawumia, brought an air of importance and validation to the event.