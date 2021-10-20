Gyakie promises to take a fan out on a dinner date

The “Never Like This” crooner, however, failed to tell her fans who she settling on or how the lucky fan will be chosen.

She also did not mention the location of her upcoming dinner date. It might be her home region Kumasi or Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Lots of her fans have expressed interest in going on a dinner date with the songstress.

Gyakie tweeted in Twi: "Mep3 s3 me de me fan baako k) dinner date” to wit, “I want to send one of [my] fans on a dinner date”.

One name that lots of her fans have recommended for the dinner date is a guy with the handle @ilatf. We can not tell if Gyakie will settle on the said guy.

Gyakie stands tall among Ghanaian artistes with great potentials of flying high the flag of Ghana. She broke out with her hit single “Forever” which she subsequently remixed with Omah Lay, another top Nigerian singer.

Gyakie is the first African woman to partner with the music platform, Spotify, and has also been doing extremely well with her streams and performances on stages.

Gyakie has now directed all her time and energy to her music career after she completed her 4-year undergraduate University education. She bagged her first degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology. She studied International Business.