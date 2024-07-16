Gyankroma Akufo-Addo promises artists new 'creative art card' to help them travel

The creative art card is designed to streamline the often lengthy, complicated, and uncertain visa application process many artists face, which has hindered their ability to perform on global stages.

"We are creating a creative art card to help our artistes get visas to go and play shows abroad with ease," stated Gyankroma Akufo-Addo. The card will serve as a form of identification and verification for artists, assuring foreign embassies and consulates of their professional status and the legitimacy of their travel purposes.

The Creative Arts Agency hopes that this initiative will break down barriers and enable artists to focus more on their craft and career growth. The card is expected to simplify the visa process, making it more straightforward and reliable, thus opening up more opportunities for international exposure and collaboration.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry to support this initiative.

During a recent stakeholder engagement with music industry leaders, she emphasized the importance of creating a distinct musical identity that resonates globally. While acknowledging Ghana’s historical contribution to Highlife music, she noted that the nation currently lacks a specific, globally appealing music genre.

The introduction of the creative art card aligns with Gyankroma's vision of putting Ghana on the global map in terms of music and culture. By providing a practical solution to the visa application challenges, the Creative Arts Agency aims to enhance the global presence of Ghanaian artists, allowing them to share their talents with a wider audience.

In conclusion, the creative art card is set to be a significant milestone for Ghanaian artists, offering them a streamlined path to international performances and greater global recognition.

"As it stands, when we mention Ghana music, the immediate question is often ‘what is Ghana music?’ We are currently supporting a diverse range of music styles, but it’s crucial for our producers and musicians to develop a specific sound that originates from Ghana. Whether it’s Highlife or Hiplife, the key is to establish a music identity that is universally acknowledged," she stated.

Gyankroma stressed that the current situation makes it challenging to identify a distinct Ghanaian sound in the global music scene, which should be different. "Our music industry needs to reach a point where audiences worldwide can readily identify Ghana’s musical signature," she emphasised.

She clarified that the initiative's goal is not to limit Ghanaian musicians to specific genres but to create a unified and recognisable music identity. "The aim is to foster a unique sound that can stand out on the global stage while allowing the diversity and creativity of Ghanaian musicians to flourish," she added.

In a related development, Ghana launched the PlayGhana project in December 2023, a significant initiative aimed at boosting the exposure of Ghanaian music on local radio stations.