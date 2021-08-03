Hajia 4 Reall falls in swimming pool with Dancegod Lloyd during dance practice (WATCH)

The curvy socialite decided to up her dance skills to match her new track. Accordingly, Dancegod Lloyd pulled at her Trasacco home to create a choreography for the song and they finished it in her swimming pool.

During the choreography, the pair happily danced to her song and at a point, Hajia 4 Reall decided to act the lyrics of 'Baby', seeing her walk on Dancegod Llyod who was stepping back with the pool behind him.

In the video going viral on social media, the moment the popular Ghanaian dancer noticed he was falling into the pool, he decided to drag along Hajia 4 Real into it so they can make a happy ending to the choreography.