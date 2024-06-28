Hajia4Reall named her daughter's father, Loveman Allison, as the individual who introduced her to internet fraud. She recounted meeting Allison in 2015 in the United States, where she fell in love with him, only to discover his involvement in fraudulent activities later. According to Hajia4Reall, Allison introduced her to internet fraud, and she eventually became involved in his schemes.

Allison, who has been described as an irresponsible father, is at the centre of Hajia4Reall's plea for leniency. She highlighted the potential negative impact her absence could have on their daughter, arguing for a shorter sentence.

Hajia4Reall has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering. Additionally, she faces one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, and conspiracy to receive stolen cash, carrying a five-year jail term.

Reports suggest that Hajia4Reall was involved in a $2 million romance scam. She allegedly communicated with one of her victims multiple times and received wire transfers totalling $89,000, purportedly to fund her father's farm. Her arrest in the United Kingdom led to her extradition to the United States to face these charges.

The US Attorney's Office has vehemently opposed a reduced sentence, arguing that it would be unfair and fail to serve as an effective deterrent. They have cited similar cases supporting their position for the 37-month term.

As the court prepares to deliver its sentence, all eyes are on the proceedings, with significant implications for Hajia4Reall's future and its broader message regarding internet fraud.

