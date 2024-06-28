Hajia 4Reall to be sentenced today, lawyers plead for 3 months jail

The socialite's legal team has requested a three-month sentence, emphasising her role as a single mother and the imperative presence in her child's life. However, the US Attorney's Office has argued for the entire 37-month term, citing similar cases and stressing the need for a proper deterrent.
Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, is set to face sentencing today, 28th June 2024, in a US court over internet fraud charges to which she has pleaded guilty.
Recommended articles
Hajia4Reall named her daughter's father, Loveman Allison, as the individual who introduced her to internet fraud. She recounted meeting Allison in 2015 in the United States, where she fell in love with him, only to discover his involvement in fraudulent activities later. According to Hajia4Reall, Allison introduced her to internet fraud, and she eventually became involved in his schemes.
Allison, who has been described as an irresponsible father, is at the centre of Hajia4Reall's plea for leniency. She highlighted the potential negative impact her absence could have on their daughter, arguing for a shorter sentence.
Hajia4Reall has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering. Additionally, she faces one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, and conspiracy to receive stolen cash, carrying a five-year jail term.
Reports suggest that Hajia4Reall was involved in a $2 million romance scam. She allegedly communicated with one of her victims multiple times and received wire transfers totalling $89,000, purportedly to fund her father's farm. Her arrest in the United Kingdom led to her extradition to the United States to face these charges.
The US Attorney's Office has vehemently opposed a reduced sentence, arguing that it would be unfair and fail to serve as an effective deterrent. They have cited similar cases supporting their position for the 37-month term.
As the court prepares to deliver its sentence, all eyes are on the proceedings, with significant implications for Hajia4Reall's future and its broader message regarding internet fraud.
Continue visiting pulse.com.gh for updates on this developing story.