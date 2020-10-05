Last two weeks, Hajia4Real left the country for the East African country right after the President of Ghana opened air borders. Her short vacation, which she documented on her Instagram page, showed her wild and crazy chilling in Tanzania.

And on her return, she gave her fans a view of her expensive and luxurious Trasacco mansion. She shared a video where she walked in front of her mansion while jamming to Master KG’s hit single “Skeleton Move” which features Zanda Zakuza.

She is heard in the video saying, “home sweet home”, and she captioned the video: “Feels good to be back home”.

Hajia4Real acquired the mansion as a birthday gift in June this year. Not just that, she received a brand-new Range Rover as well.

The gift was part of the climax of a plush birthday party organized in June. The all-white themed party was attended by several celebrities such as Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, and Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama and many others.

Watch Hajia4Real puts her expensive mansion on display on his return from her vacation in Tanzania.