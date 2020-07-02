This ultimatum comes following a statement Chairman Wontumi made on his TV channel, Wontumi TV, this week, claiming that businessman Ibrahim Mahama snatched Hajia4Real from Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) – CEO of Kenpong Group of Companies – with gifts.

In the video which went viral on social media, Wontumi is heard saying Hajia4Real’s Range Rover and Trassaco Estate house which she received as birthday gifts were sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama and that it was an attempt to snatch her from Kenpong.

Reacting to this, Hajia4Real’s legal team said none of the allegations were true and that he should retract his statement and apologise within 24 hours.

Hajia4Real also stated in an Instagram post that ‘it is only in Africa that some men think that women are incapable of achieving success independently of men’, adding that ‘this nonsense must stop’.

She wrote: “It is only in Africa that some men think that women are incapable of achieving success independently of men. This nonsense must stop now!!! And I am willing to fight for this cause for myself and for other women of our land.”

Chairman Wontumi is yet to react to the writ.