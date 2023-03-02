Hajia4real set a standard for female musicians when it comes music video - Sista Afia admits

Although the two are not friends and have no personal relationship, Sista Afia believes in giving credit where it is due.

She stated that Hajia 4Reall has raised the bar for many other female musicians in the industry with her exceptional music videos.

Afia said Mona should be applauded for that adding that Ghanaians would focus more on her good side.

She hinted that she neither knows her personally nor are they friends, however, she loves to give credit when it is due.

"Hajia 4Reall set a standard for female musicians when it comes to music videos," she said in the interview.

She added that with the outstanding music video she releases, she has set the standard for many other female musicians in the industry.

Meanwhile, Hajia 4Reall hopped onto the music scene in 2020 when she dropped her all-time banger, 'Badder Than'. The song has 1.2 million views, and after it release, many Ghanaians were hopeful about her success in the music industry.