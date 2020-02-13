Hajia, who is legally known as Mona Faiz Montrage, paid a visit to Hamamat at her African-themed spa, Hamamat African Village, on Wednesday, February 12, and decided to spice up Instagram.

“So I passed by the village for some freshly handmade Shea butter,” Hajia4Real said in one of her Instagram posts.

First, Hajia shared a video of her and Hamamat, gyrating their waists with their melanin popping.

Then, Hamamat dropped a hot topless photo. It shook the Internet.

She captioned the photo: “Tamale girls. The #village life is like no other. Woke up together #sisterhood @hajia4reall.”

“This is the best thing I have seen on the internet today.... Sending love,” one of her followers said. “The hotness from up north, am proud of all that makes me a ‘northerner’” another user said.

One of her followers’ focus was on their skin.

“Both skin colors looks amazing,” one said, another added: “Black is beautiful God knew what he was doing.”