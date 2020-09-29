The former Miss Malaika queen on Tuesday, September 29, took to Instagram to share photos of her lovely daughters learning outside while she watches over them.

According to Hamamat, she has been their ‘headmistress’ for their home schooling – which she started as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home schooling has been going on for some time indoors, but today, she decided to take them out to enjoy nature while they take their formal education.

She said her daughters are aware of her strict principles when it comes to their education, so she dressed as a headmistress to supervise them.

Hamamat appeared wearing dress made of African prints, with her kids wearing dresses made of African prints.

She shared the lovely photo of their class with the caption: “Home School every day #KingsandQueens: : : Today’s class is outdoors : : The girls know I don’t play when it comes to class - I dress up to play headmistress . : : How are you coping with home schooling? : We are doing the best with what we got.”

Like she asked, what are you also doing to help your little kids and siblings during this corona pandemic?