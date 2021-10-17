RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have sent goodwill messages to Shatta Wale as he marks his birthday.

‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday
‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

The “Melissa” hit maker turns 37 years today, October 17, 2021, and his colleagues have united in celebrating him.

Recommended articles

The hashtag #Shattaberation has also been trending on Twitter, with his fans wishing him a happy birthday.

twitter.com

Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can't wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”

Rapper Sarkodie also extended his well-wishes to the dancehall artiste by tweeting: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale recently waded in the debate over whether the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that has been laid before Parliament.

twitter.com

He urged the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana to live their lives to the fullest despite a push by the majority of lawmakers to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Reacting to the bill, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has said he doesn’t discriminate against the LGBT community and that his fan base is made up of gays and lesbians.

“I have fans who are lesbians, I have fans who are gays. I f**king love gays. Recently, I was being [inaudible] by gays. I was like, wow, 'this guy is my bestie.' Are you getting what I'm saying? I don't discriminate. I get mad with issues like this because our leaders travel outside the country and everything is okay there,” Shatta Wale said on KalyJay’s Twitter Spaces on Friday.

Shatta Wale Performs Taking Over At Ghana Meets Naija | Pulse Eventss

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee on TV3