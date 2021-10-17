The “Melissa” hit maker turns 37 years today, October 17, 2021, and his colleagues have united in celebrating him.
‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday
Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have sent goodwill messages to Shatta Wale as he marks his birthday.
The hashtag #Shattaberation has also been trending on Twitter, with his fans wishing him a happy birthday.
Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can't wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”
Rapper Sarkodie also extended his well-wishes to the dancehall artiste by tweeting: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”
Meanwhile, Shatta Wale recently waded in the debate over whether the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that has been laid before Parliament.
He urged the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana to live their lives to the fullest despite a push by the majority of lawmakers to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.
Reacting to the bill, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has said he doesn’t discriminate against the LGBT community and that his fan base is made up of gays and lesbians.
“I have fans who are lesbians, I have fans who are gays. I f**king love gays. Recently, I was being [inaudible] by gays. I was like, wow, 'this guy is my bestie.' Are you getting what I'm saying? I don't discriminate. I get mad with issues like this because our leaders travel outside the country and everything is okay there,” Shatta Wale said on KalyJay’s Twitter Spaces on Friday.
