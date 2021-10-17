‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

The hashtag #Shattaberation has also been trending on Twitter, with his fans wishing him a happy birthday.

Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can't wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”

Rapper Sarkodie also extended his well-wishes to the dancehall artiste by tweeting: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale recently waded in the debate over whether the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that has been laid before Parliament.

He urged the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana to live their lives to the fullest despite a push by the majority of lawmakers to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Reacting to the bill, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has said he doesn’t discriminate against the LGBT community and that his fan base is made up of gays and lesbians.