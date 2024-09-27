'Harry Potter' actress Dame Maggie Smith dies at age 89

According to Sky News, the actress died in the hospital surrounded by loved ones, and the news of her passing was announced by her children Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

In a statement, they said: "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," they added.

She was popularly known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the seven Harry Potter films and won an Oscar in the Best Actress category for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and also Best Supporting Actress for California Suite in 1978.

