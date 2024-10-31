ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He dey arrange job'- Ghanaians doubt Dr UN’s claim of Kidney Failure(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

The social media personality, who became infamous after allegedly deceiving prominent Ghanaian celebrities with a fake UN award scheme, has now reached out to the public and celebrities for financial assistance.

DR UN
DR UN

In a viral video, Dr UN claims to be struggling with a kidney disease requiring surgery. He stated that the illness has drained his finances, leaving him in need of support.

Recommended articles

Dr UN and Sarkodie
Dr UN and Sarkodie Dr UN and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

While his frail appearance in the video has led some to believe he might indeed be ill, many online remain doubtful. One viewer commented, "Lol, but how are we supposed to believe that in the first place? This is why one must be serious all the time because it’s hard to know when something genuinely requires urgent attention. What if it’s just another scam?"

Another sceptic said, "He's just setting up another scheme," and yet another added, "First, he said it was kidney disease; now he’s saying it’s diabetes. Hmmm." Some viewers suggested he reach out to his purported UN contacts for help, while others shared sentiments like, "We can’t trust him again."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr UN, often described as one of Ghana's most notorious conmen, calls himself a diplomat and global ambassador with a dubious doctorate.

Under the guise of association with the United Nations and leveraging the legacy of Kofi Annan, he orchestrated an awards event in 2020, presenting trophies and citations to over 20 distinguished Ghanaian figures, whom he praised for their achievements.

D Blacka nd Dr UN
D Blacka nd Dr UN D Blacka nd Dr UN Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, however, Dr UN achieved notoriety as the architect of what is considered one of the most prominent frauds in Ghana's recent history, after staging the ‘fake’ awards ceremony in Accra on August 28, 2020.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa plans new sing-a-thon despite disqualification from world record

PulseInfluencerAwards 2024

All you missed at the just-ended, most talked-about Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Meek Mill has since deleted the video.Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo; Twitter/MeekMill

Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams