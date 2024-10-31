'He dey arrange job'- Ghanaians doubt Dr UN’s claim of Kidney Failure(VIDEO)

Dr UN and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

While his frail appearance in the video has led some to believe he might indeed be ill, many online remain doubtful. One viewer commented, "Lol, but how are we supposed to believe that in the first place? This is why one must be serious all the time because it’s hard to know when something genuinely requires urgent attention. What if it’s just another scam?"

Another sceptic said, "He's just setting up another scheme," and yet another added, "First, he said it was kidney disease; now he’s saying it’s diabetes. Hmmm." Some viewers suggested he reach out to his purported UN contacts for help, while others shared sentiments like, "We can’t trust him again."

Background

Dr UN, often described as one of Ghana's most notorious conmen, calls himself a diplomat and global ambassador with a dubious doctorate.

Under the guise of association with the United Nations and leveraging the legacy of Kofi Annan, he orchestrated an awards event in 2020, presenting trophies and citations to over 20 distinguished Ghanaian figures, whom he praised for their achievements.

