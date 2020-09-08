Speaking on Zylofon FM with Sammy Baah Flex, host of the show, he was asked what he has to say about reports that he has mental issues and he said “They are sick tell them. Who is having that mental instability that can organize such an event? They are cheap people”.

He continued that "I don't see why a reasonable person will just write that and take that person seriously. I am not ready to respond to their comments because they don't belong to the class of the diplomatic level".

READ ALSO: Nicole Thea: late pregnant YouTuber laid to rest at heartbreaking ceremony

Dr UN has been trending for the past days after he organized an award scheme and awarded the likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black, DJ Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, VC of University of Ghana among other top Ghanaian personalities.

D Blacka nd Dr UN

His award scheme has been described as fraud after it was discovered that he has no ties to the UN. The international organisation has as well issued an official disclaimer to disassociate the body from Dr Fordjour's Global Public Excellence, the organization behind the awards.

However, Dr Fordjour continues to defend his award scheme. In a recent interview, he has decided to lash out at those saying he is mentally unstable. "How do you just blame somebody mentally fit and he was able to get all these big big people under one umbrella," he quizzed.

Hear more from in the video below.