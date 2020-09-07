The then 24-year-old who was dating Ghanaian-UK based dancer, Global Borga, passed away during labour, according to her family. Two months later, Nicole, who was a dancer as well has been laid to rest over the weekend.

Her boyfriend, took to social media to share a photo from the funeral ceremony to pay tribute to her. "24 hours no shower 2 hours sleep I’m back here to your bedstone. I can do this forever, but I know YOU WANT ME TO COMPLETE OUR MISSIONS. STAYING IN MY HEART FOREVER IS MY NO.1 Mission. The rest can be done later," he wrote.

Nicole was laid to rest in a basket-designed coffin and her boyfriend with friends, suited in matching suits served as her pallbearers at the heartbreaking ceremony that saw tears flowing at the ceremony. Watch the video below.