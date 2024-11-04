'He did not use a gun on anyone' - Salma Mumin defends Salifu Amoako's son

Appearing on UTV’s United Showbiz, Mumin expressed sympathy for Elrad, urging the public to ease its criticism. She stated that the incident was “unintentional,” highlighting the unpredictable nature of accidents and asking Ghanaians to consider the pain Elrad’s parents are experiencing.
Popular Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has defended Elrad Amoako, son of Salifu Amoako, following the tragic car accident in East Legon that claimed the lives of two young girls.
The accident, which took place on 12 October 2024, involved a Jaguar SUV owned by Elrad Amoako’s mother, which crashed into an Acura vehicle, sparking a severe fire.
The blaze tragically resulted in the deaths of 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng. Following the crash, Salifu Amoako, his wife, and another individual faced charges of permitting an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.
In her remarks, Salma Mumin stated that “the boy did not use a gun in taking the lives of the kids,” a comment that some perceived as downplaying the seriousness of the young girls' deaths.
Her comments have not been well-received by many, with critics calling her stance insensitive.
Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports
The son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two juvenile girls, has been remanded after appearing before the Juvenile Court in Accra today, 1 November 2024.
Both his American and Ghanaian passports have been seized by the court, and he is scheduled to reappear on 7 November 2024.