'He did not use a gun on anyone' - Salma Mumin defends Salifu Amoako's son

The accident, which took place on 12 October 2024, involved a Jaguar SUV owned by Elrad Amoako’s mother, which crashed into an Acura vehicle, sparking a severe fire.

The blaze tragically resulted in the deaths of 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng. Following the crash, Salifu Amoako, his wife, and another individual faced charges of permitting an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

In her remarks, Salma Mumin stated that “the boy did not use a gun in taking the lives of the kids,” a comment that some perceived as downplaying the seriousness of the young girls' deaths.

Her comments have not been well-received by many, with critics calling her stance insensitive.

Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports

The son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two juvenile girls, has been remanded after appearing before the Juvenile Court in Accra today, 1 November 2024.

