According to the Hitz FM programmes manager, Blakk Rasta has always been talking bad about him after he left Hitz FM. “I think we are ageing and we’re maturing. This attitude of his is becoming rampant and he must evolve," Mark said.

Responding to the Zylofon FM presenter's recent comment about him, he added that "how many years can you always try to look down on the people you operate within? You left here peacefully, you resigned, you used to send messages on our common platform and insult me… I swallowed all of that… I never fought him back".

Blakk Rasta in a recent interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A to Z hosted by George Quaye said “I will rule out Mark Okraku Mantey totally, he is a guy I don’t trust,” as he opposed suggestions that Mr Okraku Mantey would be a good choice for a Ministerial job to handle the Creative Arts sector.

Recounting how Blakk Rasta has been attacking him after he left Hitz FM, Mark said “You spoke as an artiste on radio and spoke your views about Parliamentarians. Out of that, I accompanied you to Parliament as your leader at Hitz FM."

Mark Okraku Mantey,

He continued that "after leaving here, he went to Peace FM and told Kwasi Aboagye that he wants me to fail as a Manager of Hitz FM and so if his presence will not let me fail, he will leave the business so that I fail. He said I was going to fail. That, I’m good at events, music but radio, I was going to fail".

Expressing disappointment in how Blakk Rasta keeps coming for him, he concluded that “this thing about going around, destroying me, I’ve never replied him because I thought it wasn’t necessary but it has gotten to a point that I think that it is making him immature".