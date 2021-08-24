‘He is such a brilliant guy' - Jim Iyke lauds 'knowledgable' Stonebwoy

Jim Iyke, who is directly linked to many Ghanaian stars, made this revelation during an interview on KSM’s “KSM Show.”

According to Jim Iyke, outside of music, Stonebwoy speaks brilliantly and is knowledgeable as well.

The “Bad Boy” actor told KSM: “He is such a brilliant guy.”

Jim Iyke, 44, stated that he likes people who think outside the box.

“Stonebwoy does it for me,” he disclosed, “because I’ve heard Stonebwoy speak and he speaks wisdom. I like a man that outside the box has knowledge as well.”

Jim has always had a tight connection with Ghanaian stars.

Over the weekend, he joined other top Nigerian stars to grace Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album listening party in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sarkodie, who has ended his “No Pressure” album press tour in Nigeria, climaxed his tour with an album listening party with fans and several celebrities.

Most of the musicians who stormed the listening party have already worked with Sarkodie.

Singer Davido, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2014 hit song “Gunshot,” Rudeboy (P-Square), who featured on Sarkodie’s 2019 hit “Lucky,” and Zlatan Ibile, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2020 hit “Hasta La Vista,” were present.

One of Nigeria’s hottest rappers, Phyno and Nollywood legend Jim Iyke were also present.