Sarkodie, who has ended his “No Pressure” album press tour in Nigeria, climaxed his tour with an album listening party with fans and several celebrities.
Davido, Jim Iyke, Rudeboy, Phyno, others storm Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” listening party in Lagos
Top Nigerian stars came out in their numbers to grace Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album listening party in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend.
Most of the musicians who stormed the listening party have already worked with Sarkodie.
Singer Davido, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2014 hit song “Gunshot,” Rudeboy (P-Square), who featured on Sarkodie’s 2019 hit “Lucky,” and Zlatan Ibile, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2020 hit “Hasta La Vista,” were present.
One of Nigeria’s hottest rappers, Phyno and Nollywood legend Jim Iyke were also present.
Sarkodie is currently in Kenya where he will continue his album press tour.
Last week, Sarkodie dominated headlines when he told Nigerians that he receives support from Ghanaians, but they don’t cherish moments.
He appeared on Lagos-based The Beat FM Thursday, August 19, where presenter Osikhena Dirisu told him that Ghanaians don’t give him enough credit after ‘putting Ghana on the map.’
In his response, Sarkodie said he agrees with Osikhena’s assertions, however, it will be dicey coming from him because his friends will ‘feel kind of way.’ He said he gets support from Ghanaians, but they do not cherish him.
“I think for the past week or something, I was on a media tour, and I had a conversation...but you are saying it,” Sarkodie said.
“It's kind of dicey when it's coming from me because I have friends, and they don't want to feel a certain kind of way. From what you said, I could say I do get support from Ghanaians, just that they should really hold unto moments and cherish it.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh