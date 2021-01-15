The Ghanaian singer has had a son with a man she has refused to disclose his identity despite wild speculations. During a conversation with her son, she told him that he is an "Akyem mafia" who was an NPP man.

The mother and son were talking about Carlos Ahenkorah concerning the infamous chaos in parliament that saw the Tema West MP snatching ballot papers in the chamber. MzBel jokingly said "your father is Carlos Ahenkorah" and her son asked, "so my father is NPP?"

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

In replying her son, MzBel in the video below said: "your father was NPP and then they did him 'suliya' so now he is nothing he is not NPP he is not NDC ... your father is Akyem, he is Akyem mafia".

Before this, the identity of Mzbel's baby has caused controversies in the Ghanaian showbiz space which has seen Caroline Sampson and MzBel dragging each other after the radio presenter claimed she knows the singer's baby daddy.

Caroline Sampson

According to Caroline, who was speaking on Viasat1's Celebrity Fanzone in 2015, said Mzbel told her that Prince Kofi Amoabeng, is responsible for her child. “I had a private chat with her (Mzbel) on BBM and she told me Prince Kofi Amoabeng is the father of her child. She is my friend and I believed what she told me. Prince Kofi Amoabeng has also come out saying, he is not the father," she said.

Caroline's claim angered MzBel who replied her in an unfriendly manner. She wrote “Letter to Caroline Sampson: You not my friend, You not my relative, I don’t know who your baby dad is so why will I tell u who mine is? Now I understand why u called a while ago giving me all that looooong explanation… Guilty huh? I’m not upset tho, just disappointed cos as I mum I expected that by now u know the sacrifices parents make in other to protect their kid".

She continued "maybe I did gave u an answer to some unnecessary question u asked me years back, but hey was that not what u were expecting to hear? It was just a matter of time before u start running ur mouth, wow how cute. Mama Caro Ayekoo clap for ur self, u can now go and collect ur prize #Mzbel #TeamHashem #BabyDaddyDrama #GodIsTheReason”.