The Ghanaian rapper met Ye in 2016 and shared shared a photo with from his fans who were curious to know what he was up to with Kanye. Speaking about the photo, Kwaw said I was having breakfast at Mercer hotel in New York and he walked in".

He continued, "he came for a meeting. I had this beads chain made by one of our guys here on. As we were seated there… I was like Kanye ‘we love you’ and I am a big fan and I am a musician from Africa and he said he liked my chain. He was more concerned about the chain".

Speaking on on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said he couldn’t open up much about his music background with the American rapper because his fans noticed his presence in the hotel, therefore, hence his bodyguard rushed him away.

"His bodyguard was right there so you couldn’t get closer. It was until he said he loved my necklace that I started talking to him. I told him I am a big artiste in Ghana," Kwaw told Andy Dosty the host.

Kwaw Kese and Kanye West

He detailed that "He was still looking at the chain and we had to take a quick picture. And right after the pic, people started knowing he was around so he left quick… It was a brief one and moments like these, you can’t tell him everything".

Hear more from him in the video below.