According to the Zylofon FM presenter, Nana Appiah Mensah has won a court case in Dubai and the money that comes with it is enough to settle Menzgold clients whose cash have been locked up in the gold dealership company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September 2018 shut down the gold vault marketing and investment company over breaching regulations, describing its operation as illegal.

Since then, thousands of clients had their money locked up in the saga and have threatening to vote the NPP government out if it doesn't see to it for their monies to be paid back to them.

However, Vice President Bawumia said that "Menzgold is not a licensed financial institution. We are talking about licensed financial institutions but if you set up your 419 institution and the Bank of Ghana warned repeatedly that people should not do business with Menzgold because they were not a licensed financial institution, so, you can’t use taxpayers’ money to pay locked-up funds of an institution that is not a licensed financial institution".

Blakk Rasta

Speaking to this, Blakk Rasta on his show is saying that " where is the money that Menzgold won in Dubai? The one that the Deputy Attorney General went all the way to Dubai to check and tell us that Menzgold actually has this money".

He continued that "why will a responsible nation dispatch one or two people to go out there, follow Nana Appiah Mensah, it doesn't matter if you put him in chains, to Dubai and help chase that money he won in court".

He emphasized that " don't give the money to Nana Appiah Mensah, bring it back to Ghana and pay all the Menzgold people. That money is enough to pay everybody". Watch the video below to hear more from him.