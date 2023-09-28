Here are all the 11 businesses owned by D Black

According to D Black's tales, he didn't build his businesses and career on a silver platter. The first thing he started doing even before venturing into the music industry was advertising and marketing, adding that it helped him get money to invest in his music.

He further revealed that he started a record label after he opened a company called Black Avenue Works. He said; “When I invested in music, I started a record label, “Black Avenue Musik”. So it was myself, Joey B, DJ Breezy, and that’s how I started that company.”

Here is the list of companies owned by the 36-year-old.

Black Avenue Works

“The first one was the first thing I did before even getting into music and that was advertising and marketing. So I was doing that, and that's where I got the money to invest in my music. So it was a company I started called Black Avenue Works.”

2.Black Avenue Music

Black Avenue Muzik is the rapper's second business venture. Under the record label, he signed once signed Joey B and Dee Money as artistes on the label. Later he signed Freda Rhymz, Dahlin Gage, Singlet, Ms Forson but they've all left the label.

Black Avenue Muzik currently has Sefa, and others . The label is one of the rapper's sources of income as a businessman.

3.Live Wire Events

This is an events management company founded in 2015 by the rapper. Live Wire Events produces social and corporate events. In 2015 the company produced one of Ghana’s biggest Boxing Fights at the Kumasi Sports Stadium between Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers. The bout saw performances from Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Efya.

Livewire Events is also popular for its annual Celebrity Soccer Weekend. The event house has also put together festivals. Livewire Events produced the 2018 Kundum Festival Jam in Axim for the Ministry of Tourism.

4.Volcano

"And then I started doing branding that's Volcano"

5.Club Onyx

Club Onyx is also owned by the Ghanaian rapper. The club shares the same environment with his Oasis Lounge. However, it is run as a separate business with D Black as its CEO. The club has also become favourite nightlife joint with dozens of stars trooping in. Without a doubt, it's a good business making the rapper richer every weekend.

6.Oasis Lounge

Oasis Lounge is another business run by D black. The venue located in Cantonment is a hangout joint. Oasis has become one of the most popular places of leisure in Accra as it gets busy almost every weekend - making D Black cash as a business.

7.Casablanca Lounge

8.Frosty Moon

Which is an ice cream franchise business

9.Twelve Saints

A merchandise store in West Legon

10.Ramazan

11.Just Order

A food delivery business